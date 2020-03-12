Arts @ Home
Community and student resources to engage with the arts from wherever you are.
COVID-19 CREATIVE COMMUNITY RESPONSE GRANT
The COVID-19 Creative Community Response Grant is a new funding opportunity to steward the power of art toward community connection in uncertain times. Priority will be given to projects that demonstrate how the arts can foster engagement, connection and expression while our campus community is geographically disbursed.
This grant is administered by the Office of the Vice President for the Arts.
Virtual events
- 4/10 @ 12 & 5 p.m. Haydn's Seven Last Words of Christ: Limited rebroadcasts of the Good Friday 2019 liturgical performance of The Seven Last Words of Christ, performed by the St. Lawrence String Quartet.
- 4/10 @ 1:45 p.m. Listening party: Stanford Storytelling Project hosts a DJ'd listening party for Preserving, a new podcast episode of State of the Human.
- 4/10 @ 2 p.m. Storytelling workshop: Sterling HolyWhiteMountain, Stanford Stegner Fellow, conducts an online storytelling workshop.
- 4/12 @ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Virtual Second Sunday Family Day: Stanford museum educators conduct a live arts activity presentation for families.
- 4/17 @ 5:30 p.m. Talk Rx: Stanford Medicine & the Muse invite medical students from around the world to take part in a night of storytelling.
- Wednesdays @ 1 p.m. Artful Design Television (COVID-19 Edition): Ge Wang, Stanford associate professor of music and, by courtesy, of computer science, discusses design, music, coding, history and philosophy.
- Thursdays @ 5:30 p.m. Stuck@Home: Stanford Medicine & the Muse presents musical performances by Stanford Medicine faculty, residents, staff, students and friends.
- Fridays @ 4 p.m. Digital open mic: Darnell "DeeSoul" Carson '21 hosts a digital open mic night for everyone.
- Stanford Live digital season: A curated selection of performances by many of the artists who were scheduled to perform at Stanford.
- Stanford Binge-Watching Guide: Stream the latest and greatest from your fellow alumni. View at your convenience.
- Quarantine Sessions #2: A distributed electroacoustic network improvisation concert organized by Stanford CCRMA.
- Additional remote arts experiences: A collection Stanford podcasts, videos, slideshows, digital showcases and online courses.
*all times are PST
All things visual art
- Museums from Home: What to watch, read and explore to enjoy Stanford art museums from home.
- Cantor Arts Center publications: Explore Cantor publications, including books, catalogues and an archive of the Cantor Magazine.
- Virtual backgrounds: Customize your video conference background, set your computer or phone wallpaper and step inside the Stanford museums' galleries -- virtually.
- The McMurtry Lectures: Watch the the Burt and Deedee McMurtry Lectures, a program of the Anderson Collection at Stanford University, presented in partnership with Stanford Live.
- Layer Cake at the Coulter Art Gallery: A group exhibition from winter quarter 2020 of works by five Stanford first-year MFA students in art practice.
- Terry Berlier exhibition at the Stanford Art Gallery: I am what I am not yet brings together Stanford Associate Professor Terry Berlier's interests in queerness and ecologies.
- Enrique Chagoya exhibition at the Coulter Art Gallery: A 2019 survey of paintings, drawings and prints, titled Detention at the Border of Language, spans two decades in Stanford Professor Enrique Chagoya’s career.
- !Women Art Revolution: Stanford Libraries presents a collection of artists’ and critics’ interviews chronicling the founding years of the feminist art movement in the 1970s.
- Stanford Redwood City art: An eclectic collection of indoor and outdoor art has transformed the Stanford Redwood City campus.
- Additional remote arts experiences: A collection of Stanford podcasts, videos, slideshows, digital showcases and online courses.
Off screen
- KZSU: Stanford's FM radio station, broadcasting across the Bay Area on 90.1 FM and across the world at kzsulive.stanford.edu.
- A good read: Stanford Creative Writing Program book recommendations.
- Stanford coloring page: Print the PDF of this Stanford scene, grab your favorite Crayola shade and get to work.
- Girl on the Beach coloring page: Inspired by Richard Diebenkorn's, Girl on the Beach, 1957, oil on canvas, Anderson Collection at Stanford University,
- Mouse Cup coloring page: Inspired by Elizabeth Murray's, Mouse Cup, 1981-1982, oil on two canvases, Anderson Collection at Stanford University.
Makers in place: support resources for art practice and research
- 5/10 DEADLINE COVID-19 Creative Community Response Grant: A new funding opportunity to steward the power of art toward community connection in uncertain times. Open to all current Stanford students, faculty and staff.
- 4/30 DEADLINE Creative writing undergraduate prizes: Stanford Creative Writing program is accepting submissions to several prizes.
- Student arts community listserv: Share artwork, resources, updates from your student groups, deals on artmaking supplies, upcoming local performances and exhibitions, news in the art world and entertainment industry, etc. This is an informal list in a “for students, by students” fashion.
- For students resource page: Artist or audience member, beginner or expert, explore these pages for clubs, classes, internships, grants, and more.
- For faculty resource page: Resources for Stanford faculty to participate and engage with the arts on campus.
- Submit student artwork: Submit artwork (image, video, sound) for consideration in Stanford print and digital publications and social channels.
- Music Library and Archive of Recorded Sound (ARS): Check out the many ways that students can connect online.
- Piano roll archive: Stanford's piano roll archive provides digital access to the piano roll collections of the Archive of Recorded Sound and is comprised of digital scans in the form of full-color and monochrome image files, MIDI files and audio files.
Stay connected
