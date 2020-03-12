fbpx

Latest information about COVID-19

Arts @ Home

Community and student resources to engage with the arts from wherever you are.

COVID-19 CREATIVE COMMUNITY RESPONSE GRANT

The COVID-19 Creative Community Response Grant is a new funding opportunity to steward the power of art toward community connection in uncertain times. Priority will be given to projects that demonstrate how the arts can foster engagement, connection and expression while our campus community is geographically disbursed.

This grant is administered by the Office of the Vice President for the Arts.

FEATURED EVENT

ALUMNI ART

STUDENT ART

Listen, watch & participate

Virtual events

  • 4/10 @ 12 & 5 p.m. Haydn's Seven Last Words of Christ: Limited rebroadcasts of the Good Friday 2019 liturgical performance of The Seven Last Words of Christ, performed by the St. Lawrence String Quartet.
  • 4/10 @ 1:45 p.m. Listening party: Stanford Storytelling Project hosts a DJ'd listening party for Preserving, a new podcast episode of State of the Human.
  • 4/10 @ 2 p.m. Storytelling workshop: Sterling HolyWhiteMountain, Stanford Stegner Fellow, conducts an online storytelling workshop.
  • 4/12 @ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Virtual Second Sunday Family Day: Stanford museum educators conduct a live arts activity presentation for families.
  • 4/17 @ 5:30 p.m. Talk Rx: Stanford Medicine & the Muse invite medical students from around the world to take part in a night of storytelling.
  • Wednesdays @ 1 p.m. Artful Design Television (COVID-19 Edition): Ge Wang, Stanford associate professor of music and, by courtesy, of computer science, discusses design, music, coding, history and philosophy.
  • Thursdays @ 5:30 p.m. Stuck@Home: Stanford Medicine & the Muse presents musical performances by Stanford Medicine faculty, residents, staff, students and friends.
  • Fridays @ 4 p.m. Digital open mic: Darnell "DeeSoul" Carson '21 hosts a digital open mic night for everyone.
  • Stanford Live digital season: A curated selection of performances by many of the artists who were scheduled to perform at Stanford.
  • Stanford Binge-Watching Guide: Stream the latest and greatest from your fellow alumni. View at your convenience.
  • Quarantine Sessions #2: A distributed electroacoustic network improvisation concert organized by Stanford CCRMA.
  • Additional remote arts experiences: A collection Stanford podcasts, videos, slideshows, digital showcases and online courses.

*all times are PST

 

All things visual art

Off screen

  • KZSU: Stanford's FM radio station, broadcasting across the Bay Area on 90.1 FM and across the world at kzsulive.stanford.edu.
  • A good read: Stanford Creative Writing Program book recommendations.
  • Stanford coloring page: Print the PDF of this Stanford scene, grab your favorite Crayola shade and get to work.
  • Girl on the Beach coloring page: Inspired by Richard Diebenkorn's, Girl on the Beach, 1957, oil on canvas, Anderson Collection at Stanford University,
  • Mouse Cup coloring page: Inspired by Elizabeth Murray's, Mouse Cup, 1981-1982, oil on two canvases, Anderson Collection at Stanford University.

SUPPORT & CONNECT

Makers in place: support resources for art practice and research

  • 5/10 DEADLINE COVID-19 Creative Community Response Grant: A new funding opportunity to steward the power of art toward community connection in uncertain times. Open to all current Stanford students, faculty and staff.
  • 4/30 DEADLINE Creative writing undergraduate prizes: Stanford Creative Writing program is accepting submissions to several prizes.
  • Student arts community listserv: Share artwork, resources, updates from your student groups, deals on artmaking supplies, upcoming local performances and exhibitions, news in the art world and entertainment industry, etc. This is an informal list in a “for students, by students” fashion.
  • For students resource page: Artist or audience member, beginner or expert, explore these pages for clubs, classes, internships, grants, and more.
  • For faculty resource page: Resources for Stanford faculty to participate and engage with the arts on campus.
  • Submit student artwork: Submit artwork (image, video, sound) for consideration in Stanford print and digital publications and social channels.
  • Music Library and Archive of Recorded Sound (ARS): Check out the many ways that students can connect online.
  • Piano roll archive: Stanford's piano roll archive provides digital access to the piano roll collections of the Archive of Recorded Sound and is comprised of digital scans in the form of full-color and monochrome image files, MIDI files and audio files.

Stay connected

